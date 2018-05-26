Booyah: Obama Photographer Hilariously Trolls Trump's 'Spy' Claim

Barack Obama’s White House photographer has become a master of the image troll, using a photo to say so very much. In his latest zinger, Pete Souza takes aim at Donald Trump’s claim that the FBI, under orders of the Obama administration, planted a “spy” in his presidential campaign.

So Souza posted on Instagram a funny, quirky photo of the former president bending down to peak through a peephole in a door as Obama’s personal secretary, Katie Johnson, looks on, smiling. The photo is captioned: “Learning to spy in 2009 with help from Katie Johnson.”

As someone responded: “Well played.”

There has been no evidence that a spy was implanted in the Trump campaign, even though the president’s claim has been elevated by him and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to “spygate.” Following a meeting Thursday with FBI and Justice Department officials, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he learned “nothing particularly surprising.”

Trump told friends that he decided to use the term “spy” for his story because it sounded more villainous, The Associated Press reported earlier this week

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018