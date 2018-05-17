POLITICS
Obama Photographer Taunts Donald Trump For Calling Immigrants 'Animals'

"Dear sir: THESE are animals."
By Lee Moran

Obama-era White House photographer Pete Souza threw some shade at  President Donald Trump for referring to immigrants as “animals.”

Trump made the comment during a roundtable with California leaders on Wednesday.

We’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” Trump said.

Souza responded by posting this photograph of zebras to Instagram:

Souza regularly uses the social media platform to take aim at Trump. Recently, he poked fun at the president’s anger over White House news leaks with a throwback snap of former President Barack Obama’s pet dog Bo.

Earlier this week, Souza also called out the Trump administration for failing to apologize for White House aide Kelly Sadler’s insensitive comment about Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer:

