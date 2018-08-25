POLITICS
08/25/2018 03:38 am ET

Obama Photographer Bashes Donald Trump With Throwback 'Flipper' Snap

"It's true. President Barack Obama was a flipper too," Pete Souza captioned the 2011 image on Instagram.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has jabbed President Donald Trump once again, this time over his comments about “flipping.”

In a “Fox & Friends” interview that aired Thursday, Trump suggested that “flipping” to cut a deal with prosecutors should be outlawed.

Souza, who regularly bashes Trump on Instagram by sharing relevant throwback snaps from his time covering former President Barack Obama’s administration, responded Friday in typical style:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

“It’s true. President Obama was a flipper too,” Souza captioned a 2011 image of Obama tossing the coin prior to the 112th Army-Navy football game.

The shutterbug, who has a Trump-trolling book coming out in October, last week used the social media platform to knock the current commander in chief for calling former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog.”

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Pete Souza
Obama Photographer Bashes Donald Trump With Throwback 'Flipper' Snap
CONVERSATIONS