Former White House photographer Pete Souza has jabbed President Donald Trump once again, this time over his comments about “flipping.”

In a “Fox & Friends” interview that aired Thursday, Trump suggested that “flipping” to cut a deal with prosecutors should be outlawed.

Souza, who regularly bashes Trump on Instagram by sharing relevant throwback snaps from his time covering former President Barack Obama’s administration, responded Friday in typical style:

“It’s true. President Obama was a flipper too,” Souza captioned a 2011 image of Obama tossing the coin prior to the 112th Army-Navy football game.

The shutterbug, who has a Trump-trolling book coming out in October, last week used the social media platform to knock the current commander in chief for calling former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog.”