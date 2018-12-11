POLITICS
Obama Photographer Taunts Trump With Doggone Funny Suggestion For Chief Of Staff

"He's smart. Doesn’t leak in the Oval," Pete Souza captioned an adorable throwback snap of Bo, the Obama family dog.
By Lee Moran

Former White House photographer Pete Souza used an adorable old snap of Bo, one of the Obama family dogs, to poke fun at President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Souza’s image included the hashtag #BOforChiefOfStaff, a dig at Trump’s reported struggle to find a new chief of staff to replace the outgoing John Kelly. 

Souza frequently takes aim at the current POTUS by sharing throwback images he took during his time working for former President Barack Obama’s administration on Instagram.

He responded to last week’s developments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion with this picture:

Souza, author of the new photo book Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, explained to CNN last month that he continues to bash the incumbent president because Trump does “too many things” that are “not normal.”

