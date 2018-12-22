Former White House photographer Pete Souza used old images of former President Barack Obama enjoying the holidays to drag President Donald Trump on Friday.

Souza, who regularly uses his Instagram account to troll Trump with snaps he took during Obama’s time in office, posted this 2014 shot of Obama dancing with Santa Claus at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony:

“Back when our President was sane, and it was okay if he tried to dance with Santa Claus,” Souza captioned the picture.

He later shared this 2010 photo of Obama with his family and celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres and Annie Lennox, on stage for TNT’s “Christmas in Washington” show.

“Back when our President was a goofball but not a nut job,” wrote Souza, who released his Trump-baiting photo book Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents earlier this year.