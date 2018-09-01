Obama Photographer Mocks Photo-Blocking Trump Volunteer With Extreme Close-Up

Of course former White House photographer Pete Souza had something biting to say about this image of a volunteer for President Donald Trump trying to block a photojournalist from taking pictures of an anti-Trump protester:

AP PHOTO/EVAN VUCCI

AP photographer Evan Vucci snapped the extraordinary image, above, at Trump’s campaign rally in Indiana on Thursday night.

How did Souza, who regularly bashes the Trump administration with Instagram snaps from his time covering former President Barack Obama, respond?

By posting this extreme close-up of his former boss on Friday:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 31, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

“When President Obama wanted a camera shot blocked, he did it himself instead of relying on an advance staff member,” Souza captioned the shot, which garnered more than 67,000 “likes” in its first 15 hours online.

Earlier in the week Souza, who is promoting his upcoming Trump-trolling book out in October, zinged the president for accusing “NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt of “fudging” footage of him explaining his decision to dismiss ex-FBI Director James Comey.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

As for the unidentified volunteer, White House Correspondents’ Association President Olivier Knox said the Trump campaign assured him “these were the actions of an inexperienced volunteer, who understands he acted in error.”

Statement from #WHCA President ⁦@OKnox⁩ on blocking of photographer at Trump rally pic.twitter.com/wF3j9JHFnY — WHCA (@whca) August 31, 2018