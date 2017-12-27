Obama Takes Forceful Stand on Internet Anonymity

President Obama said in an interview conducted by Britain’s Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC radio that we need to re-think our use of social media - saying in part “all of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet.”

Obama’s concerns are important, and his decision to use his global platform to focus on the impact that social media is having to dangerously Balkanisation of our society is a clue about how seriously he takes this danger.

Back in June, I wrote a strongly worded OpEd for the global platform Project Syndicate.

In making my case, I wrote; "Today’s digital devices and social networks deliver so much information that even the savviest consumer cannot evaluate all of it. The share of Americans who get their news from social media has grown rapidly in recent years, to 62% as of 2016. And yet, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, media, academic, technology, and publishing professionals have increasingly come to view the Internet as a cesspool of hate speech, anger, and trolls.”

Obama’s comments are particularly focused on the impact of internet anonymity. In his BBC interview, he said: "It’s also by the way harder to be as obnoxious and cruel in person as people can be anonymously on the Internet.”

This comment essentially what wrote in my OpEd. "Many of the anonymous political hobbyists and social hackers who are creating and disseminating fake news do so on Reddit. With around 300 million monthly users globally, Reddit is the fourth most visited website in the US, and eighth in the world, as of this month.”

I went on: "To be sure, Reddit isn’t the only supporter of the kind of online anonymity that allows users to distribute hate speech and fake news without consequences. And there are those who worry that cleaning up Reddit will only drive the trolls underground to less public sites like Voat. But while other large online platforms such as Facebook are taking steps to address the problem, Reddit remains defiant.”

Obama gives Meetup a remarkable endorsement. “Meet in the pub...Meet at a place of worship. Meet in a neighborhood and get to know each other” said Obama.