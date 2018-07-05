For The First Time, Democrats Are Outspending Republicans On Obamacare Ads

At the same time, Republicans at both the state and federal levels are doing what they can to change the rules on the types of insurance available. These efforts may result in cheap but less generous plans for people in good health ― and more expensive premiums for people who want or need more comprehensive coverage, including those with pre-existing conditions.

While Republicans may not want to talk about health care all that much this cycle, President Donald Trump’s administration recently handed Democrats a political gift and put the issue back in the forefront.

Last month, the Justice Department threw its support behind a lawsuit arguing that Obamacare’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions ― some of the most popular parts of the law ― are unconstitutional. Democrats immediately began using the lawsuit in campaign ads and fundraising emails, and they plan to press Trump’s Supreme Court pick on the matter as well.