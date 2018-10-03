Barack and Michelle Obama Tweet Their Love On Their 26th Anniversary

Americans have become used to seeing some sharp tweets coming from the current resident of the White House. But on Wednesday a former resident used Twitter for a softer, sweeter message.

Barack Obama posted on Twitter a message to his wife that said, “For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.”

Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. pic.twitter.com/s8xoZ9j2YR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2018

Michelle Obama responded by tweeting, “Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all. https://t.co/dfgJRMyWJj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2018

Barack Obama met Michelle Robinson in 1989 when they were both working at the Sidley Austin law firm in Chicago. She was assigned to be his mentor.

About a month after they met, he began asking her out. She was reluctant at first but ultimately agreed to have lunch at the Art Institute of Chicago.

He popped the question in 1991 at a dinner he had said was to celebrate his passing of the bar exam.

The couple was married on Oct. 3, 1992, at the South Shore Cultural Center. Michelle is quoted on obama.org as saying, “Barack didn’t pledge riches, only a life that would be interesting. On that promise he delivered.“