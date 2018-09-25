On the photos’ impact:

“I think I felt overwhelmed because of how unusual and refreshing and wonderful it is to see fat folks being happy and being fat. And it was also lovely to see that it wasn’t the fake happy of ‘I’m always happy with my body and isn’t it beautiful 100 percent of the time like I am,’ the way that some body-positive folks talk about bodies. It was real. The photos spoke of both the struggle and the peace, the shame and the joy. I felt as if our humanity was captured, and it showed a range of powerful, diverse folks living life in fat bodies. That was really powerful. It’s sad that we don’t see this, really ever, unless you are in some obscure fat-positive group.”

On sharing the experience with loved ones:

“I haven’t told my mother or my sister about it even coming out. They are still entrenched in a diet paradigm. I’m pretty sure they would be a bit upset by my photo being featured with the title ‘Everything You Know About Obesity Is Wrong’ in capital letters across my image. They would definitely be embarrassed that I chose to wear a pride shirt. It is striking to me that I haven’t been able to show some of the people I’m closest to, and that I fear their reaction so much more than the 10,000 internet trolls that I know will attack this. As the article states, one of the worst parts about weight stigma is that it usually comes from those you love, too, not just the world. So the people that should help protect you from that stigma might actually perpetuate it.

I wish I could tell my mom about this, because it certainly has been a weird, surreal experience. And maybe I will at some point. I just feel a little too vulnerable right now. Having so much of me “out there” (mostly referring to the photo) is hard to hold, knowing how cruel many folks are. But I’m also surprised by the humanity I’m seeing, and the human empathy that seems to have been evoked by this piece.”

Corissa Enneking