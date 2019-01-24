Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has 3 Burning Questions For Sean Hannity And Fox News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday joked that she had a new theory about what Fox News was really doing: “elaborate, postmodern performance art.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity had cited a Mediaite report about the freshman lawmaker’s policy adviser Dan Riffle, who updated his Twitter handle to “Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure.” The change occurred after the congresswoman said it was immoral for billionaires to exist alongside extreme poverty and people who lack healthcare.

“I do think that a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez said per MarketWatch. She later clarified that she meant to say hookworm.

Ocasio-Cortez, who favors using higher marginal tax rates of up to 70 percent on earnings over $10 million to help fund a “Green New Deal” to tackle the climate crisis, also said that not all billionaires are immoral.

“It is not to say that someone like Bill Gates, for example, or Warren Buffett, are immoral people,” she said, according to CNBC.

But Hannity honed in on Riffle’s Twitter handle and Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t help but laugh:

Tempted to frame this and put it on my desk 😂 pic.twitter.com/EGGIsnpZfZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2019

Then, she posed three questions for the network:

I also love that such an Official TV News Network™ called him “policy guy” as his official title. What are they trying to do, compete with the Daily Show?



Or is Fox News actually just elaborate, postmodern performance art? Have we been misreading it this whole time?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2019

The Daily Show replied:

We’ll never be as funny tho — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 24, 2019

The congresswoman’s crack may have hit closer to home than even she realized. Earlier in the day, “The Daily Show” tweeted a joke predicting that Hannity would offer to let President Donald Trump do the State of the Union speech at his house:

Hannity tonight pic.twitter.com/Rbb94nxFS7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 23, 2019

Hours later, Hannity actually asked Trump to deliver the address from his Fox News show. “The Daily Show’s” response?