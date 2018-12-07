Firebrand Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) scorched Donald Trump Jr. on Friday for sharing a weird meme on Instagram suggesting that progressives like her will have America eating dogs.

“Please, keep it coming Jr — it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month,” Ocasio-Cortez, 29, tweeted. “Have fun!”

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up.



Please, keep it coming Jr - it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.



Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

Trump Jr. shared a post Thursday featuring photos of his dad and the congresswoman-elect with captions that implied Americans will have to eat dogs because the economy will fail under socialists like Ocasio-Cortez. He added the comment: “It’s funny cuz it’s true!”

Something that’s not likely funny to President Donald Trump’s eldest son is the subpoena power that the incoming Democratic House majority will soon have. Trump Jr. is seen as vulnerable to possible legal action because he was the one who arranged the controversial summer 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Kremlin-connected Russians.

Critics of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet — like Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle — jumped on her for making what they characterized as a threat of punitive government action in response to criticism. Others compared the tweet to the kind of threatening comments often made by Donald Trump to his foes.

Did you just threaten to subpoena someone for criticizing you? As a lawyer and former prosecutor I find this deeply troubling. https://t.co/OqIpBkbsIS — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 7, 2018

Funny. This sudden concern about threats from politicians to their opponents simply **melts away** when we point out the Right's *repeated* threats and efforts to "lock her up".



Hypocrisy is the only crime in Washington without a punishment. — Come Get Your Momma (@OutsideAgit8or) December 7, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez responded to critics that she personally has no subpoena power, and could therefore not threaten to subpoena Trump Jr.