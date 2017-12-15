First Poster From The All-Female ‘Ocean’s 8’ Is Here And It’s Fab

This is going to be one haute heist.

Warner Bros. released its first poster for the all-female “Ocean’s 8” film on Thursday, and from the looks of it, this movie’s going to have a whole bunch of rad ladies rocking slick shades and chic coats.

The sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy stars Debbie Ocean (Bullock), the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney). After Debbie gets out of jail, she recruits a crew — Lou (Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway) and Tammy (Paulson) — to help her pull off a jewelry heist at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala.