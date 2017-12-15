First Poster From The All-Female ‘Ocean’s 8’ Is Here And It’s Fab

This is going to be one haute heist.
Warner Bros. released its first poster for the all-female “Ocean’s 8” film on Thursday, and from the looks of it, this movie’s going to have a whole bunch of rad ladies rocking slick shades and chic coats.
The poster features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina looking like a pack of stylish thieves trying to be incognito. But c’mon, who’s not going to notice Rihanna’s green get-up or Blanchett’s leopard-print number?
The sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy stars Debbie Ocean (Bullock), the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney). After Debbie gets out of jail, she recruits a crew — Lou (Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Amita (Kaling), Constance (Awkwafina), Rose (Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway) and Tammy (Paulson) — to help her pull off a jewelry heist at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala.
“The Hunger Games’” Gary Ross is directing “Ocean’s 8,” which is set to hit theaters on June 8. We wish it were sooner because these sleek thieves are stealing our hearts!