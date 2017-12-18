The 'Ocean's 8' Teaser Trailer Is Here And We Already Need A Sequel

The “Ocean’s 8” teaser trailer has arrived in all its fabulously coated glory.

The heist is at the Met Gala, and the players are all your favorite actresses from the past decade. In the 15-second first look at the follow-up to the “Ocean’s” trilogy, Sandra Bullock leads a merry band of female thieves on the con of their lifetimes.

Anne Hathaway slaps someone, Rihanna plays with some tongs, Mindy Kaling inspects some bling, and Cate Blanchett, per usual, wears outfits to die for.

In a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, Bullock also raises a glass at what appears to be the tomb of Danny Ocean, her estranged brother played by George Clooney in the previous films.

The full trailer drops tomorrow.

And a reminder to all the haters out there: The cast is ready and willing to fight back against sexist trolls if the opportunity arises.