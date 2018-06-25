ENTERTAINMENT
06/25/2018 03:56 pm ET

'Ocean's 8' Tops $100 Million After Third Box-Office Weekend

It surpassed $100 million domestically more quickly than any other "Ocean's" movie has.
headshot
By Nina Golgowski

Ocean’s 8” has pulled off another fast one after topping $100 million domestically at the box office.

The female-dominated heist blew past that mile marker on its 17th day after raking in $11.65 million during its third weekend, Forbes reported Sunday.

Worldwide, the movie ― a continuation of the “Ocean’s” franchise, this time starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson ― has earned $171 million and is still yet to open in Finland, Sweden, Spain, Italy and Japan.

From left, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Ri
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
From left, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna attend the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" in New York.

Domestically, “Ocean’s 8” is officially the fastest “Ocean’s” movie to surpass $100 million.

“Ocean’s Eleven,” which was the first of three male-dominated films starring George Clooney, took 19 days to reach that same milestone in 2001, according to Box Office Mojo.

The $41.5 million box-office opening for “Ocean’s 8” was also a series best for the “Ocean’s” movie franchise

In comparison, “Ocean’s Eleven,” which was 2001′s fifth highest-grossing film, earned $38 million opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Ocean’s Twelve,” released in 2004, earned $39 million opening weekend, and 2007′s “Ocean’s Thirteen” earned $36 million opening weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movies Box Office Oceans 8
'Ocean's 8' Tops $100 Million After Third Box-Office Weekend
CONVERSATIONS