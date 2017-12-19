The 'Ocean's 8' Trailer Is Finally Here And June Can't Come Fast Enough

The first full-length trailer for the much-anticipated “Ocean’s 8” has arrived.

The clip begins with Sandra Bullock getting out of prison, only to embark on putting together a team of badass thieves to steal a $150 million necklace from Daphne Kluger (played by none other than Anne Hathaway) at the Met Gala. The team consists of all the women you hoped would one day be your best friend: Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson.

Kaling’s character has a helicopter mom who just wants her to get married; Rihanna is the resident tech guru; and Sarah Paulson is a mom who tells her kids she needs to go on a “very special work trip.” Put plainly: “Ocean’s 8” looks awesome.

See you in line at theaters on June 8, 2018.