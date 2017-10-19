October is National Bullying Prevention Month Grandparents & Parents Listen Up

Watch our exclusive “Frankly Kids” video, this one on Bullying the first in a series of special features.Here's what kids have to say about Bullying . These kids are real, they're authentic, they speak from their hearts…and most of all, they are truly honest.

Grandparentslink knows there is a very real problem that is epidemic for children of ages everywhere (even adults). Our video captures the authentic feelings, concerns, and thoughts that children are faced with regarding this subject. We feel it is our duty as Grandparents to stay informed and be informed as to the landscape our grandchildren are faced with ... including and not limited to issues that kids must cope with and address. Examining issues such as bullying shed light on how children truly feel about life’s problems that make growing and flourishing so difficult in this world that we see today.