How did you feel when you were getting ready for work this morning? Were you feeling burdened? Hassled? Were you less then enthused when getting into your car or on your train?

If so, just remember there are thousands of skilled adults and youth with disabilities who would give anything to hit that alarm and join you on your commute.

October is national disability employment awareness month (called NDEAM for short). This month is about a large population that wants to work, needs to work and is very capable of working. They just need an opportunity.

And they need employers who can look past misconceptions and myths.

Only 49 per cent of Canadians with disabilities aged 25 to 64 are employed compared to 79 per cent for Canadians without a disability.

And yet there’s an ever-increasing body of research that shows hiring staff with disabilities is the quintessential win-win – economically and ethically.

By hiring staff with disabilities, what do you get as an employer?

You get an employee who wants to work. According to NDEAM Canada, 90% of persons with disabilities rate on par or better on job performance than their non-disabled colleagues and 86% of persons with disabilities rate average or better on attendance.

You get an employee who wants to grow with your company. People with disabilities are reliable and have an overall higher job retention rate. Many studies have shown that people with disabilities take less sick days, and are more likely to stay on the job longer than workers without disabilities.

You get an employee who is capable. Unfortunately, too many employers shy away from hiring staff disabilities, believing they’re unfit to do the job, or need complicated and expensive accommodations to perform their duties. These are myths.

Like anyone else, applicants with disabilities apply to jobs they believe they are qualified for and capable of doing. If employers have doubts about how a task can be completed, chances are these applicants have already thought about it, dealt with it, and worked out a solution.

And the cost? If you’re worried about costs associated with employing people with disabilities, don’t be. Evidence shows that employing people with disabilities doesn’t cost any more than employing people without disabilities.

What does the employee get?

They get the chance to do something that many of us take for granted – the opportunity to contribute to the social, economic and political life of their community.

They can show you, and others, their talents and skillsets and be identified and recognized for what they can do, not what they can’t. The focus will be squarely on their ability, not their disability.

And while they are experiencing that pride and satisfaction of a job well done, something else is happening in your workplace.

It’s becoming a workplace of diversity and inclusiveness that fosters job satisfaction for all employees. That leads to a greater sense of overall pride that results in fewer sick days and increased productivity.

You may notice workforce morale is on the rise. Many employers report that teamwork and morale improves when workers with disabilities become part of the staff.

And if all of that isn’t enough, you’re building your company’s reputation and brand. Numerous studies have shown employees and customers are more loyal to organizations that show they value diversity and inclusion and that their workforce represents the community as a whole.

If your company has yet to hire staff with disabilities, and you’re wanting to learn more, there’s plenty of support.

This summer, the Ontario government launched Access Talent: Ontario’s Employment Strategy for People with Disabilities. It’s focused on connecting more people with disabilities to rewarding jobs and more employers to new talent that can help grow their businesses.

This strategy includes a new online portal called Discover Ability. The Discover Ability Network includes a number of exceptional partners, among them Canadian Business SenseAbility and Magnet, that focus industry directly on the business case for hiring people with disabilities.

It connects employers directly with persons with disabilities seeking employment, acts as a great resource for employers, and provides answers to any questions employers may have when hiring and retaining employees with disabilities.

At the same time, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital continues to support youth with disabilities through our youth employment programs, like Youth@Work and Ready to Work. These programs give youth with disabilities their first taste of work experience through job coaching and short-term work placements, thanks to the support of dynamic companies like Capital One. It’s the first step to what we hope are prosperous and rewarding careers.

If every Ontario employer with 20 or more employees hired at least one more person with a disability, about 56,000 people would have jobs. It’s that easy.