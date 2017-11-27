Resourceful Octopus Escapes Shark By Using Armor Made Of Shells

“Blue Planet II” aired an episode on Sunday in the U.K. that featured incredible footage of one resourceful octopus.

In a GIF that BBC Earth tweeted on Sunday, an octopus ― which had apparently built a suit of armor out of shells ― evades a hungry pyjama shark trying to eat it.

Footage of the clever trick received some time on the front page of Reddit on Monday.

Funny – I also cover myself in shells to hide from people I want to avoid#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/XFxLWViiDh — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 26, 2017

Folks on Twitter were also pretty impressed by the crafty sea creature.

So slick with it pic.twitter.com/4ITaSWSrJp — Kid Shyne (@itskidshyne) November 27, 2017

The Tony Stark of octopus. — Mike G (@MichiganMikeG) November 27, 2017

Smarter than trump. — OMAR PLUTO🍁 (@bluebloodchild) November 27, 2017

If that wasn’t cool enough, BBC Earth posted another one of the octopus’ slick survival tactics. In this GIF, it can be seen sticking its tentacles into the shark’s gills, making it difficult for the predator to breathe.

The octopus slides her tentacles into the pyjama shark’s gill to try and suffocate it#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/JsUoeWxYbX — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 26, 2017

Octopus for president 2020!