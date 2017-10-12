ODESZA: “Electronic Music Got Too Popular”

Everyone has their favorite era of music, and for electro pop duo ODESZA there’s no question that its the 2000s. It was the time where electronic artists like Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, M.I.A, and many more inspired them to pursue music. But it is perhaps also an era that gets overlooked when it comes to electronics, so why did it? “Electronic music got too popular,” Harrison Mills (aka Catacombkid) argues. “With everything the most commercial thing becomes the most popular, so the bigger, heavier EDM got really big. Festivals became a thing, and so that whole scene overpowered it,” says Mills. But for the duo music moves in cycles. “Tame Impala is bringing it back a little bit. I hope we can reinvigorate that 2000-2010 era of music that was really fun, indie, had al these unique vibes, and enough energy to carry it through,” adds second half of the duo Clayton Knight (aka BeachesBeaches).