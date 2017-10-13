Of Course I’m Angry This Week

You may have noticed women are seriously pissed off this week.

I just watched a video that was over five minutes long, a timeline going back to the ‘80s showing faces and quotes from women in Hollywood who were harassed, degraded and put in unthinkable impossible situations.

It’s been a full week of opening the news every morning and being slapped in the face with more women coming forward. More inexcusable incidents. More “me too’s.”

It’s dredging everything up for a lot of us. Again. Just like the pussy grab heard around the world did.

And I’m angry.

I’m angry because of the stranger who told me “you’d be so much prettier if you smiled” yesterday on my lunch hour.

I’m angry because I won’t go on Twitter today because I am a woman.

I’m angry because this week I had a panic attack misreading someone’s name on an email, thinking there was something from that person years ago I couldn’t fight off.

I’m angry because of those times I got talked into things.

I’m angry that I’ve talked to so many friends this week who feel like they’re suffering from PTSD.

I’m angry because these feelings have come up for us again.

Things that make my stomach feel like a falling elevator.

I’m angry that as a society we can brush things off saying “Oh that’s just the ways he is” and accept that.

I’m real angry that the world feels so backward and gross on a Friday morning.

Let us be angry. Try and understand why we are pissed off.

And please don’t tell us to smile. We’ll smile when we’re ready.