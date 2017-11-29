One Of Rihanna's Makeup Products Secretly Solves An Annoying Beauty Problem

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line tackled major gaps in the industry and showed makeup companies just what it means to be inclusive.

But one of the products is solving a smaller ― but nevertheless annoying ― beauty problem for those of us constantly losing bobby pins or earrings in makeup bags.

Twitter user @ItsShelbyTho recently pointed out that Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix packaging is magnetic.

“I threw all my earrings in my makeup bag and my FENTY set caught all of them... wow @rihanna never stops giving back,” she tweeted.

I threw all my earrings in my makeup bag and my FENTY set caught all of them... wow @rihanna never stops giving back pic.twitter.com/rZq5mrNvbi — shelby 🌙 (@ItsShelbyTho) November 25, 2017

A few days later, Fenty Beauty replied to Shelby’s tweet:

Told y’all Matchstix are multi-purpose 😏 https://t.co/9ysr8wf52a — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) November 28, 2017

Thanks to Rihanna, we won’t have to waste time rummaging for earrings, tweezers or anything else metallic that’s buried in the depths of our makeup bag.

Beauty lovers are clearly psyched about the innovation:

The end of digging frantically through your handbag for a bobby-pin!!! 😱 Praise the Lord! 🙆 — Sarah Bettaney Brady (@sarahruthbrady) November 28, 2017

This is how I find my tweezers in my makeup bag 😄 — sophia (@sophiesatx) November 28, 2017

It finds all my Bobby pins too 🤗 — maiahthemermaid (@maiahthemermaid) November 28, 2017

Woowww. Revolutionary 💛 — Angela (@itsAngelaHeyy) November 28, 2017