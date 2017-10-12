Of truthfulness and autumns..

“The truth was a mirror in the hands of God. It fell, and broke into pieces. Everybody took a piece of it, and they looked at it and thought they had the truth.”

These poignant verses by Maulana Rumi, the 13th century Persian poet, are a profound epitomisation of the forces that currently shape the contours of our world. Notwithstanding the walk of life we hail from, in the inner most recesses of our soul, we house the ceaseless collection of our thoughts, our beliefs and our ideologies – all of which not only define who we are but we believe these to be entirely true. For some of us, this assurance is not enough and we want a monopoly of “our” truth in the grand marketplace of ideas that informs all facets of our lives today. It has put humanity on a collision course between truths, each claiming absolute authenticity and at times even the divine, such that paradoxically both truth and the divine have been left spiritless.

The thought processes that underpin truth are complex, the perceptions that characterise it even more circular. There is no singular way of perceiving the truth other than undertaking one’s own personal journey towards seeking it. The truth ought to be evergreen, much like the evergreen trees that hold on to their leaves regardless of the seasons that brush past them. They withstand snow-filled clouds and the autumn hues; they are not stirred by the brilliance of the summer sunshine nor the monsoon rain, and these enduring characteristics make them an archetype of resilience.

As autumn knocks on our doors and the changing colours of tree leaves begin to part from the arms that have cradled them through the summer, they bear an uncanny semblance to the quest for truth in today’s world. These pan out most pertinently in the political and religious spheres, where the journey in the pursuit of truth has transformed into fashioning false ideals and has been clouded by ulterior motivations. On the one hand, political rhetoric is abound by these with a dearth of genuine thought wherefrom to build structures of truth. Religion on the other hand has carved its own ominous path towards salvation, with hardliners sparing little, breeding intolerance and rigidity in God’s name.

In fact, nothing could be more antithetical to the virtue of truth than the political and religious manifestations thereof in contemporary times. The verities of astute political and religious thought are fading rapidly as a fierce autumn cripples the leaves on their once evergreen branches. This fateful trajectory has been exacerbated by the flippant and irresponsible use of social media across different spectrums. Interestingly, the vitriol spewed online today can be compared to the pamphlet wars of the late sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, wherein the pamphlet was used both as a political and religious tool in order to stir controversy. So polemical was their nature at one point they had to be prohibited by an imperial edict.