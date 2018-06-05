HUFFPOST FINDS
06/05/2018 03:22 pm ET

17 Cute Off-The-Shoulder Swimsuits For Your Next Beach Day

The biggest swimwear trend of 2018 is off-the-shoulder styles.
By Amanda Pena

Summer is practically here and that means it’s time to pull out that swimsuit. We get it, though. While we’re looking forward to warmer weather and longer hours of daylight, bikini season can sometimes turn into something we dread.

But luckily, there are plenty of swimsuits out there for every body to feel comfortable and beautiful in. Whether you have a small chest, are a curvier gal, or have a long torso, there’s a swimsuit out there that’s destined for your gorgeous figure.

Plus, according to Pinterest, the biggest trend for flattering suits right now is off the shoulder. Searches for the skin-showing styles increased in more than 212 percent compared to last year. That means gals are on the lookout for some swimwear styles that show a little extra skin.

Below, 17 cute off-the-shoulder swimsuits for your next beach day:

  • 1 Mila Off the Shoulder Bikini Top
    Get the set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/robin-piccone-mila-off-the-shoulder-bikini-top/4870891?origin=keywordsearch
    Nordstrom
    Get the set here.
  • 2 ASOS FULLER BUST Exclusive Slinky Bardot Swimsuit DD-G
    Get the suit <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-fuller-bust-exclusive-slinky-bardot-swimsuit-dd-g/prd/8065557?CTAref=We%20
    ASOS
    Get the suit here.
  • 3 Women's Off the Shoulder Flounce One Piece
    Get the suit <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-plus-size-off-the-shoulder-flounce-one-piece-ava-viv-153-black/-/A-526
    Target
    Get the suit here.
  • 4 Sierra Nevada Off the Shoulder Reversible Bikini Top
    Get the set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/maaji-sierra-nevada-off-the-shoulder-reversible-bikini-top/4822491?origin=k
    Nordstrom
    Get the set here.
  • 5 Social Angel Floral Off the Shoulder Bikini Top
    Get the set <a href="https://www.target.com/p/social-angel-women-s-plus-floral-off-the-shoulder-bikini-top/-/A-53059493?prese
    Target
    Get the set here.
  • 6 Off the Shoulder Bikini Top
    Get the set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/laundry-by-shelli-segal-off-the-shoulder-bikini-top/4840910?origin=keywords
    Nordstrom
    Get the set here.
  • 7 Ruffle Off The Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get the suit <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/ruffle-off-the-shoulder-one-piece-swimsuit/1635758.html?dwvar_1635758_colorCode=
    Eloquii
    Get the suit here.
  • 8 Beach Riot Kinney Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get the suit <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/beach-riot-kinney-off-the-shoulder-one-piece-swimsuit?category=SEARC
    Anthropologie
    Get the suit here.
  • 9 Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Top
    Get the suit <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/off-the-shoulder-ruffle-bikini-top/1645737.html?q=off%20the%20shoulder%20swimsui
    Eloquii
    Get the suit here.
  • 10 Allihop Embroidered Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/allihop-embroidered-off-the-shoulder-bikini-top?category=SEA
    Anthropologie
    Get the matching set here.
  • 11 Smoothies Bliss Bikini Top
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/body-glove-smoothies-bliss-bikini-top/4822669?origin=keywordsearch
    Nordstrom
    Get the matching set here.
  • 12 Magicsuit Kris Tankini Top
    Get the top <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/magicsuit-kris-tankini-top-plus-size/4793334?origin=keywordsearch-personali
    Nordstrom
    Get the top here.
  • 13 TED BAKER LONDON Off the Shoulder Wrap Bikini Top
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ted-baker-london-off-the-shoulder-wrap-bikini-top/4809319?origin=k
    Nordstrom
    Get the matching set here.
  • 14 Nightcap Riviera Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get the suit <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/nightcap-riviera-off-the-shoulder-one-piece-swimsuit?category=SEARCH
    Anthropologie
    Get the suit here.
  • 15 Eberjey Margarita Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get the suit <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/eberjey-margarita-off-the-shoulder-one-piece-swimsuit?adpos=1o1&amp;
    Anthropologie
    Get the suit here.
  • 16 Trina Turk Metallic Stripe Ruffle Bikini Top
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/trina-turk-metallic-stripe-ruffle-bikini-top/4852735?origin=keywor
    Nordstrom
    Get the matching set here.
  • 17 ASOS Fuller Bust Bardot Bunny Tie Swimsuit
    Get the suit <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-fuller-bust-bardot-bunny-tie-swimsuit/prd/8809154?affid=14174&amp;channelr
    ASOS
    Get the suit here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
