Protesters Block Expressway After Officer Who Shot Antwon Rose Granted Bail

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said at a news conference Wednesday that his office may pursue a charge of first-degree murder, punishable by life in prison, and that he believed Rosfeld’s actions were “intentional.”

“You can’t take somebody’s life under these circumstances,” Zappala told reporters, adding that Rosfeld should have waited for backup before approaching the car. “You do not shoot somebody in the back if they are not a threat to you.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto told reporters on Monday that he believes Rosfeld should stand trial before a jury, just like any other person accused in the fatal shooting of an unarmed person, “no matter what the situation was,” the Tribune-Review reported.