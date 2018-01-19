Rapper Attempts To Apologize After Singing He Can't 'Vibe With Queers'

Rapper Offset faces an ongoing social media backlash even after apologizing for homophobic lyrics.

The Migos member was featured on YFN Lucci’s new song “Boss Life,” in which he delivers the line, “Pinky ring crystal clear, 40K spent on a private Lear / 60K solitaire / I cannot vibe with queers.”

The song came out in December, but criticism of the lyrics grew this week. While many LGBTQ people have moved to reclaim the word “queer” in recent years, the way Offset used the word has many people furious.

Offset saying he doesn’t vibe with queers while constantly wearing and PARADING clothes by gay designers is the REAL gag. — MNEK (@MNEK) January 18, 2018

Offset releasing a song that says “I do not vibe with queers” as one of the lyrics......

in this day and age??? in this ECONOMY???? — meghan currie (@meghancurrrie) January 18, 2018

Look, nobody is asking Offset to enroll in a Queer Theory 101 class, but if you’re going to be working with and deriving your style from the LGBTQ+ community, it’s best to take five minutes and educate yourself on the basics, like what is and is not considered hate speech. — DJBooth (@DJBooth) January 18, 2018

Offset said he was sorry Thursday on Instagram, insisting that he hadn’t intended to offend anyone. His post included a screenshot showing some of the dictionary definitions for “queer” and a lengthy explanation of why he chose the term.

“When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with others (here, lear, solitaire, bear),” he wrote. He added that by “queer,” he didn’t “mean someone who’s gay.”

Offset said “queer” just so happened to rhyme with the other words he was using. He claimed that he was actually referring to paparazzi and “lame people who film you, post it and stalk you.”

He also apologized on his Instagram story, saying he loves his fans regardless of race or sexuality.

Offset

Some people on Twitter pointed out that Offset’s response focused on alternate uses of the word “queer,” rather than his own lack of sensitivity and the most obvious interpretation of his lyrics.

Offset broke out the dictionary for his Instagram press release 😭 pic.twitter.com/YlfWFbcl70 — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 18, 2018

talking to straight men about homophobia always feels like trying to communicate entirely in wingdings. someone could blatantly say "I don't vibe with queers" and they'll still be like "I don't see... where... he was homophobic...??" — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 18, 2018

So I got a question. Did Offset know the dictionary definition of "Queer" before he wrote the verse or did he only knew it because he was under fire? 🤔 — Mrs. Dabney 💖 (@xChuChie) January 18, 2018

This is also not the first time the Migos trio has riled the LGBTQ community.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Migos member Quavo seemed to condemn openly gay rapper iLoveMakonnen for coming out when he said, “The world is fucked up.”

Following media condemnation, Quavo gave an apology similar to Offset’s, saying that his comment was taken out of context. He claimed that the world’s prejudice, not Makonnen, was the subject of his disdain.

There were also rumors last year that the trio refused to appear with drag queens during a “Saturday Night Live” performance with Katy Perry. The group’s label, Capitol Music, called the accusation “completely false and fabricated” although drag queens there that night said the allegations were true.