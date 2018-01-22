Another Celeb Misses The Point About Offset's 'Queer' Lyric

“It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary,” Cardi said in her video. “Now if that’s a word that you guys said is a bad word for gays, I’ve never even heard that word in the first place. Why don’t y’all educate people? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBTQ community.”

OK. To clarify: The “Q” in LGBTQ stands for “queer,” and it’s been reclaimed by many in the community to describe their identity.

However, the term has long been used in a derogatory manner ― and Offset’s lyric seems, to many, to play into that negative historical use of the term.

Offset attempted to explain himself on Thursday in an Instagram post.

He insisted he didn’t intend to offend anyone and said “queer” just happened to rhyme with other words.

“When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with others (here, lear, solitaire, bear),” the rapper wrote. He added that by “queer,” he didn’t “mean someone who’s gay.”

Offset claimed that the term “queer” referred to paparazzi and “lame people who film you, post it and stalk you.”