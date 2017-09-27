Oh Atlanta! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Georgia

The second week of Listen to America, HuffPost’s 25-city tour around the U.S., closed out in Atlanta.

The capital city of Georgia was a major hub during the civil rights movement, frequented by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph David Abernathy. It’s hosted the Olympic Games and been featured in movies like “Gone With The Wind” and “The Slugger’s Wife.” Today, Atlanta is just as vibrant as ever as the home of the Braves, many black colleges and universities, and permanent companies in all major performing arts disciplines (opera, ballet, orchestral music and theater).

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost set up shop in Ponce City Market for a day to talk to locals about what makes Atlanta an incredible city.

For a slice of the peachiness Atlanta brought HuffPosters, take a look below: