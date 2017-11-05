Oh Love: The 15 Best Pick Up Lines of All Times

Do you believe in pick up lines? Whether it is yes or no, they work out based on several studies from various universities all over the globe; (Can you touch me so I can tell my friends that I was touched by an angel?) Cute line from Pickupliness and Pick Up Lines Hub and other websites mention that. (Hey girl, come on over here and sit on my lap and we’ll talk about the first thing that pops up.) Somewhat dirty line or crude. (Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?) Funny pick up line or corny. There are also many another genre of pick up lines such as; witty pick up lines, dumb pick up lines and sexual pick up lines etc..

Pick up lines are not suitable for all sort of people, they may work with some and the others not, due to its cultural, socioeconomic circumstances or religious beliefs. Therefore, you should be very conscious in picking the right pick up line for the right person, know the person first then choose the right pick up lines for them, it may be a corny or cheesy line.

Here's a list of the best pick up lines of all times. Some of these have to be the best you have ever heard. Just in case you're planning on using any of them, they may not get you the guy/girl but they will make them laugh (a few of these will make them laugh pretty hard). Unless you enjoy being laughed at, consider yourself warned because it is a pick up line not any line, and pick up lines purpose is to pick up any person you are interested in whether physically or mentally.

So let's get started with number 15 and going below:

15 - If you’re feeling down, I can feel you up.

14 - They call me “the fireman” because I turn the hoes on

13 - I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole.

12 - Get down, your under arrest! (why?) Because you stole my heart.

11 - If you were reaped for the Hunger Games, I’d volunteer for you!

10 - Are you from Korea? Because you could be my Seoul mate.

9 - Damn, if being sexy was a crime, you’d be guilty as charged!

8 - Can I get your picture to prove to all my friends that angels really do exist?

7 - Baby, you’re the next contestant in the game of love.

6 - Did it hurt? when you fell from heaven

5 - Baby, if you were words on a page, you’d be what they call fine print.

4 - As she’s leaving…. Hey aren’t you forgetting something? Her: What? … Me!

3 - Are you from Tennessee? ‘cuz your the only ten I see.

2 - Do you believe in love at first sight or do I need to walk by again?

1 - Are you a 90 degree angle? Cause you are looking right!