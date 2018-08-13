Ohio Gov. John Kasich Blisters Trump With Hilarious GIF

Sometimes, a carefully chosen GIF is worth a thousand Twitter insults.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) proved that Monday after President Donald Trump called him out on Twitter for “tamping down enthusiasm for an otherwise great candidate.”

The very unpopular Governor of Ohio (and failed presidential candidate) @JohnKasich hurt Troy Balderson’s recent win by tamping down enthusiasm for an otherwise great candidate. Even Kasich’s Lt. Governor lost Gov. race because of his unpopularity. Credit to Troy on the BIG WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Balderson, a Republican candidate for a U.S. House seat, is still neck-and-neck with Democrat Danny O’Connor in the results of last week’s special election. Though the race is undecided, Trump credited Balderson with the win.

The tight result may be cause for GOP concern, since Trump won the district in 2016 by a margin of 11 percentage points. In addition, the president appeared at a rally for Balderson the weekend before the election (although Kasich said Balderson did not invite him).

While Trump may have hoped to blame Balderson’s showing on Kasich, the Ohio governor decided the best response was a GIF showing a chuckling Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Unsurprisingly, Kasich’s hilarious skewering earned him lots of internet kudos.

I love it! You will be on the right side of history Governor! Proud to be an Ohioan. @KenJone56612075 @17Belize pic.twitter.com/xyQbRZNVsg — San Diego via Cleveland 🌊 (@SBusinessDreams) August 13, 2018