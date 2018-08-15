Ohio Secretary Of State Condemns False Claims About Voter Fraud

Ohio’s secretary of state subtly condemned the right-wing websites, including Breitbart, that published stories last week alleging that 170 listed registered voters in the state’s 12th Congressional District were over the age of 116.

“Anytime you have a close election that receives intense local and national attention, like the one held last week for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, there will inevitably be those who seek to sow seeds of doubt about the process and call into question how the election has been administered,” John Husted said Monday in a statement.

The election result remains too close to call, though Republican Troy Balderson led Democrat Danny O’Connor by more than 1,700 votes. The district still needs to tally up absentee and provisional ballots before declaring a winner on Aug. 24. It also discovered an additional 588 uncounted votes last week.

President Donald Trump decided to declare victory for Balderson regardless of the unsettled result.

Husted addressed his comments “to those who are attempting to mislead voters that county election officials are not counting all eligible ballots, or that somehow voter fraud is a problem in this election,” specifying that all eligible ballots will be counted.

Husted also dispelled any allegations of voter fraud. “During my tenure, we have removed more than 680,000 deceased voters, reconciled nearly 2 million duplicate registrations, and now have complete information on over 90 percent of voters – up from just 20 percent when I took office in 2011,” he said. “As I have always said, while voter fraud exists, it is rare and we hold those who commit it accountable.”

He concluded by asking the “bad actors” to stop trying to sow chaos.