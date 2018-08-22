Ohio State Suspends Urban Meyer For 3 Games After His Silence On Domestic Abuse

“My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading,” Meyer wrote in a statement on Twitter later. “However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions.”

Zach Smith told ESPN in a statement that he was fired due to “media uproar” and that he didn’t think he “deserved it.” His ex-wife accused him of yearslong abuse and sent photos to McMurphy of bruises he allegedly inflicted.

Here’s a text message McMurphy obtained of Smith admitting he cheated on and strangled his ex-wife: