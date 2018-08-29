Police Find Ohio Teen Who Disappeared After He Witnessed Dad's Killing

1 / 39 Samantha Sayers

Since Aug. 1, 2018, Samantha “Sam” Sayers, 28, has been missing in the mountains of Washington state. <br><br>On the <a href="Samantha Sayers" target="_blank">morning of her disappearance</a>, Sayers made the two-hour drive from her Seattle home for a solo hike at Vesper Peak in the North Cascades in Snohomish County. She is familiar with the area and <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/missing-hikers-mom-message_us_5b721fa8e4b0bdd0620c2b57" target="_blank">previously went hiking there</a> several times. <br><br>Samantha Sayers was supposed to contact her boyfriend, Kevin Dares, around 6 p.m. When she didn’t, he went looking for her. He located her vehicle parked at the trailhead. Despite increasing darkness, he hiked 2 miles along the rocky pathway before he was forced to turn back. He then notified a local ranger station. <br><br>According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a group of hikers reported seeing Samantha Sayers on her way up Vesper Peak around midmorning on Aug. 1. Another hiker reported seeing her the same day at the 6,220-foot summit and then he watched her head south from the summit. <br><br>The search led by the sheriff's office was <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/authorities-suspend-search-missing-seattle-hiker_us_5b85a9afe4b0cf7b002fc209?f9m" target="_blank">suspended on Aug. 23, 2018</a>. Sayers' family has since taken over coordinating volunteer search efforts. <br><br>Friends and family members are posting updates to a Facebook group, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/194935701378932/?ref=group_header" target="_blank">#findsamsayers</a>. They are encouraging everyone to share her story using the hashtag #FindSamSayers. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at 425-388-3808 or 425-388-3523.

