Ok, Conservatives, Your Turn Now: Shun O'Reilly Or Be Quiet About Weinstein

Bill O’Reilly is back in the news.

The disgraced former Fox News Channel Host is claiming that the latest report about him from the NY Times – that he repeatedly sexually harassed former FNC legal analyst Lis Wiehl resulting in a complaint that required a $32 million dollar settlement – is just some part of a grand conspiracy to bring him down.

Well, first of all, no need for O’Reilly to be brought down. That already happened last year when he was forced out at Fox.

More importantly, however, as O’Reilly’s old co-worker Megyn Kelly mentioned on NBC this morning, the $32 million payout is not normal hush money. That is a MONSTROUS settlement.

Something very bad and out of the ordinary went on there, most likely including what Wiehl herself alleged, which is non-consensual sex. If what Wiehl alleges is true – and the fact that O’Reilly shelled out $32 million to keep the settlement details confidential makes me think it very well may be – then there is a serious chance O’Reilly crossed the line from harassment to physical abuse.

Neither is good, but one is clearly far more heinous than the other, as the $32 million figure indicates.

I said this about Harvey Weinstein and I will say it about Bill O’Reilly now: this may have been an “open secret” at Fox, but everybody knows it now.

And I don’t care what Bill O’Reilly’s political leanings are, he needs to be flat out ignored by conservatives, who should not let their distaste for the mainstream media distract them from who this man really is.

Quite frankly, if you are a conservative and you are shouting about Weinstein while having nothing to say about O’Reilly, you’re just as bad as those in Hollywood and elsewhere who have been silent about or even defended Weinstein.

A sexual predator is a sexual predator, and that person’s views on gun control, abortion, or taxes should not matter one iota when it comes to what we think of him.

Weinstein tried to play the victim by saying he was a product of his time and win brownie points with the left by vowing to go after the NRA. Shame on him.

Likewise, O’Reilly is trying to make himself the victim of some grandiose left-wing operation to destroy him. Shame on O’Reilly for this.

And shame on anybody who buys any of it.

If we are ever going to change the culture in show business so that women don’t have to constantly fear being sexually assaulted or harassed, those in that industry and the public at large has to stand up and make it known this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

FROM ANYBODY.

To be clear, this does not mean blindly believing every accusation brought against a powerful man. Nobody is immune from being lied about by somebody with an axe to grind. But in cases like these where it is very clear what happened, the perpetrators of the assault and harassment need to be shunned completely.

No producer credits or radio guest spots.