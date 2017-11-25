OK Go Makes Serious Paper With Hypnotizing New Music Video

OK Go is hypnotizing people around the world with its trippy new music video.

The band, famous for floating around in zero gravity and seriously slowing it down in previous clips, has returned with a tech-inspired blockbuster.

Some 567 printers produce an ever-changing, multicolored paper backdrop for the group in the video for “Obsession,” posted on YouTube Thursday.

Check it out below. Warning: It contains flashing imagery:

The clip is a collaboration with paper company Double A and garnered more 2.9 million views in its first 48 hours online.

Some viewers have questioned whether the musicians needed to waste so much paper for their art. They address those concerns from the start with the following message:

“By the time you see this, all the paper will have been recycled, and the proceeds given to Greenpeace.”

In the video’s description, the band’s members warned people who are susceptible to seizures to “be careful” when watching because it contains “a lot of flashing colors.”

They also referenced some of the issues they faced in the clip’s creation and suggested the following tweaks to your settings to prevent distortion:

“Your viewing experience will look significantly better if you manually set your YouTube resolution settings to 1440p or 2160p (for desktop, click the gear icon in the lower right). Just leaving it on “Auto HD” results in some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression.”

“We broke the matrix,” the band added. “The good people of YouTube have been working with us to solve this (it’s a bit rate limitation issue) over the last 24 hours, but there’s no quick fix, and now it’s Thanksgiving in the U.S., and we’re all with our families.”