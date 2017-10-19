Oklahoma Fraternity Goes Viral, and It Was For a Good Thing

When you see headlines regarding a fraternity, it’s usually for an outrageous scandal that plagues the headlines for weeks. Well, that’s not the case for Sigma Tau Gamma at the University of Central Oklahoma.

If you’ve been living under a rock you probably haven’t seen this immensley talented group of boys perform an organized dance-routine with choreography that put every boy-band to shame. (Yes, I’m looking at you *NSYNC.)

The routine was performed at UCO’s annual Cheer and Dance 2017 during homecoming weekend; and every member of the fraternity wore fanny packs and “dad outfits,” all whilse twerking on campus gym floor. The crowd was going nuts, earning them the golden first place trophy. As for the video? The video went viral overnight and now as has reached well over 5,000,000 views on Facebook, as well as being shared countless times on Instagram and Twitter..

“We’ve posted all these routines usually they’ll get like a couple thousand [views],” President of Sig Tau Gamma, Cameron Golshani explained to BuzzFeed. “...like we went to bed the night of and within two hours we were into the two hundred three hundred thousand [views].”

Twitter: @UCOSigTau

With their well-earned and newfound fame, the fraternity deicded to put it to good use. Jared Kalani Palmer, a member of STG has posted a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000. According to a statement which was tweeted from the official Sig Tau Fraternity Twitter page , a portion of the money raised will go towards hosting a semi-formal dance for the Special Olympic atheletes at the University of Central Oklahoma to raise awareness for Special Olympics.The fraternity has just now hit their halfway mark and are nearing $3,000 since it’s initial post on sunday.