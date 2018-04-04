Oklahoma Teachers Begin 110-Mile March To Protest Education Funding

“Why are we walking?” Alicia Priest, Oklahoma Education Association president, asked on Monday. “There are 700,000 reasons why: our students. And they deserve better. … They see broken chairs in class, outdated textbooks that are duct-taped together, and class sizes that have ballooned.”

Thousands of teachers were off the job again on Tuesday, with many school districts announcing they would remain shut down for at least the rest of the week.

“Oklahoma is better than this, and educators will continue to walk out until we get a deal that our students deserve,” Priest said.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Mary Fallin compared teachers wanting better resources to “a teenager wanting a better car.”