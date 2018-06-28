Looking to freshen up your summer wardrobe? Look no further than the women of Old Hollywood. Not only did they have great swimsuits, they also knew how to wear one of summer’s key style staples: the sundress.

The women of Hollywood’s golden age favored many of the silhouettes and shapes that remain popular today. There were classic A-line frocks, off-the-shoulder mini dresses and even matching sets (which we’re putting in the dress category for now) that wouldn’t look out of place in some of our go-to stores.

There are plenty of stores, such as Reformation, Modcloth and The Pretty Dress Company, selling vintage-inspired frocks that will help you unleash your inner Old Hollywood star this summer.

But before you get to browsing, find some inspiration from the photos below. We wish we had all these dresses in our wardrobe right now: