06/28/2018 05:45 am ET

These Old Hollywood Photos Are All The Vintage Sundress Inspiration You Need

Can we just have a time machine so we can have all these dresses?
By Julia Brucculieri

Looking to freshen up your summer wardrobe? Look no further than the women of Old Hollywood. Not only did they have great swimsuits, they also knew how to wear one of summer’s key style staples: the sundress. 

The women of Hollywood’s golden age favored many of the silhouettes and shapes that remain popular today. There were classic A-line frocks, off-the-shoulder mini dresses and even matching sets (which we’re putting in the dress category for now) that wouldn’t look out of place in some of our go-to stores.

There are plenty of stores, such as Reformation, Modcloth and The Pretty Dress Company, selling vintage-inspired frocks that will help you unleash your inner Old Hollywood star this summer. 

But before you get to browsing, find some inspiration from the photos below. We wish we had all these dresses in our wardrobe right now:

  • Judy Garland, late 1930s
    George Rinhart via Getty Images
  • Gene Tierney, 1940
    John Swope via Getty Images
  • Rita Hayworth, 1945
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Doris Day, 1949
    Pictorial Parade via Getty Images
  • Gene Tierney, in the 1950s
    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Taylor, 1950s
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Marilyn Monroe, 1952
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell, 1953
    M. Garrett via Getty Images
  • Rita Moreno, 1954
    Loomis Dean via Getty Images
  • Grace Kelly, 1954
    API via Getty Images
  • Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor and Laraine Day, 1954
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Audrey Hepburn, 1955
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Sophia Loren, 1958
    Peter Stackpole via Getty Images
  • Marpessa Dawn, 1960
    Express via Getty Images
  • Leslie Caron, 1961
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Aubrey Hepburn, date unknown
    John Springer Collection via Getty Images
  • Bette Davis, date unknown
    John Springer Collection via Getty Images
  • Joan Crawford, date unknown
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Gene Tierney, date unknown
    John Springer Collection via Getty Images
  • Rhonda Fleming, date unknown
    Bettmann via Getty Images

