Labor Day, aka the unofficial end of summer, is just around the corner. That means you’ve got a small window of opportunity to wear your favorite warm-weather outfits before we move into fall.

When it comes to dressing for the last long weekend of summer, comfort is key. But that doesn’t mean you have to resort solely to sweatpants (though we do appreciate those, too). We suggest taking a little inspiration from the women of Old Hollywood, who really knew a thing or two about matching separates, great bathing suits, stylish sundresses and high-waisted shorts.

Below, check out some of our favorite vintage Hollywood style moments ― perfect for your weekend getaway or just a day in the backyard. These ensembles would be right at home on the racks at Reformation or online at the likes of ModCloth and Everlane: