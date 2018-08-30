STYLE & BEAUTY
08/30/2018 05:45 am ET

These Old Hollywood Photos Are All The Long-Weekend Style Inspiration You Need

Women like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe knew a thing or two about matching separates, great bathing suits and high-waisted shorts.
By Julia Brucculieri

Labor Day, aka the unofficial end of summer, is just around the corner. That means you’ve got a small window of opportunity to wear your favorite warm-weather outfits before we move into fall. 

When it comes to dressing for the last long weekend of summer, comfort is key. But that doesn’t mean you have to resort solely to sweatpants (though we do appreciate those, too). We suggest taking a little inspiration from the women of Old Hollywood, who really knew a thing or two about matching separates, great bathing suits, stylish sundresses and high-waisted shorts. 

Below, check out some of our favorite vintage Hollywood style moments ― perfect for your weekend getaway or just a day in the backyard. These ensembles would be right at home on the racks at Reformation or online at the likes of ModCloth and Everlane:   

  • Ingrid Bergman with daughter Pia Lindstrom
    The mother-daughter duo in Capri, Italy, sometime in the 1950s.
  • Lucille Ball
    An undated photo of the "I Love Lucy" star at her home in the San Fernando Valley.&nbsp;&nbsp;
  • Sophia Loren
    Loren's sleeveless dress and wide-brimmed hat are perfect for a long weekend date night, or even just a walk in the park.
  • Lauren Baccall
    An undated photo of Bacall wearing a strapless top and white shorts.&nbsp;
  • Gene Tierney
    Tierney effortlessly rocking a a crop top and high-waisted bottoms in an undated photo.&nbsp;&nbsp;
  • Audrey Hepburn
    A photo of the "Sabrina" star posing on a boat in 1954.&nbsp;
  • Barbara Stanwyck
    Stanwyck in a pink and white two-piece beach outfit sometime in 1945.&nbsp;
  • Marilyn Monroe
    Monroe's crop top and shorts ensemble in this undated photo is quintessentially summer.&nbsp;
  • Marpessa Dawn
    Dawn wearing a sundress in London in 1960.&nbsp;
  • Judy Garland
    Garland is wearing a short skirt and blouse on the diving board of an outdoor swimming pool in this undated photo.
  • Ginger Rogers
    Rogers rocking a striped crop top in an undated photo.&nbsp;
  • Grace Kelly
    An undated photo of Grace Kelly wearing shorts, flats and a twinset.&nbsp;
  • Jean Harlow
    A photo of Harlow posing by the pool in 1934.
  • Rita Hayworth
    Hayworth's pleated shorts and button-up are the epitome of summer chic. Here, she was photographed in 1941.&nbsp;
  • Marilyn Monroe
    Off-the-shoulder tops are still going strong. Here, Monroe is wearing one on the set of the 1954 movie "River of No Return."
  • Carole Lombard
    We can't get enough of Lombard's white swimsuit and floppy hat. Here, she's seen in an undated photograph.
  • Jane Russell
    Russell frolicking in the water wearing a romper-like ensemble sometime in 1940.&nbsp;
  • Dorothy Dandridge
    Dandridge at home in California in 1954.
  • Ava Gardner
    Gardner's henley-style shirt looks comfortable, while her shorts add a touch of polish, in an undated image.
  • Hedy Lamar
    The actress soaking up some sunshine sometime in 1940.&nbsp;
  • Joan Fontaine
    An undated photo of Fontaine laughing while wearing a gingham shirt.
  • Lana Turner
    Turner standing in a pose by a swimming pool wearing an all-white outfit in 1940.
  • Natalie Wood
    Wood possing for a portrait at home in Los Angeles in an undated photo.
  • Rita Moreno
    Moreno as Irene in "The Chinese Game," in 1956.
  • Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds playing baseball in 1960.&nbsp;
  • Donna Reed
    Reed hoisting up her skirt in an undated image as she crosses Saratoga Creek, a fishing spot in Santa Clara County, California.
  • Veronica Lake
    A 1940 photo of Lake posing on a bench, wearing matching separates.&nbsp;
