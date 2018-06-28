Older Lesbians Try Out 'New Lesbian' Slang And It's Hilarious

Three older lesbians try their best at defining slang phrases popular among younger members of their community in a cheeky new video.

Released Thursday by Grindr’s online lifestyle magazine, INTO, the clip sees the women ― Belita, Phyllis and Sabel ― responding to terms like “pillow princess,” “girl crush” and “gold star.”

Turns out, the phrases “scissoring” and “U-Hauling” transcend generations.

INTO released a similar video last month, which saw older gay men also offering off-the-cuff responses to slang terms used by their younger counterparts. That clip quickly went viral, and had been viewed more than 359,000 times on YouTube as of Thursday afternoon.