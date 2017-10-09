Olivia Wilde Gets Mom-Shamed For Kissing Her Son On The Lips

Olivia Wilde is getting a crash course in the ups and downs of parenthood... like mom-shaming.

The actress and her partner, Jason Sudeikis, have two children, 3-year-old Otis and 11-month-old Daisy.

On Oct. 3, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself giving Otis a peck on the lips.

“Finding hope in this ❤,” she wrote in the caption.

The post received 112,000 likes, and the comments section is filled with positive responses thanking the actress for sharing this sweet moment.

However, there were some critics. “Kissing your kid like your husband. It’s not good for him,” wrote one commenter. “Yeah but it’s gross. That’s how kids get lip herpes. From adult lip kisses,” added another.

Wilde is no stranger to the insidious world of mom-shaming. Back in 2015, she came under fire for posting a photo of then-1-year-old Otis’ naked bum.

She’s also not the first celebrity to be shamed for kissing her child on the lips. Victoria Beckham was criticized for similar photo in 2016.

That same year, Hilary Duff fired back after being shamed for kissing her 4-year-old son, Luca.