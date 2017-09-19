Olivia Wilde Had The Sweetest Birthday Message For Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde shared not one, but three sweet photos to acknowledge another milestone for her husband, actor Jason Sudeikis.

Monday marked Sudeikis’ 42nd birthday. To celebrate, Wilde first posted a cute photo of Sudeikis and their daughter, writing in the caption about his “latest chapter” as a father.

“I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well,” Wilde wrote in the caption. “Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you!”

Wilde, who also has a son with Sudeikis, kept the celebration going with a photo of the actor and his “dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships” along with a photo of the two of them. In the last post, Wilde encouraged her fans to “find someone who makes you swoon.”

In July 2016 while she was pregnant with her daughter, Wilde spoke to Yahoo Beauty about how she and Sudeikis have raised their son to be a “little feminist.”