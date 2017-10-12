Olivia Wilde's Post For Her Daughter's Birthday Is Filled With Girl Power

Wednesday marked International Day of the Girl as well as the first birthday of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ daughter, Daisy. To celebrate both occasions, Wilde wrote a sweet and feminist message for her daughter.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a photo of Daisy on Instagram. She wrote to her “curious, courageous one” that she will help make the world a better place for women everywhere.

“We’ve taken some hits recently, but I believe we are even more determined because of it,” Wilde wrote. “We dream of a time when you won’t have to apologize for your brilliance, or sacrifice your self-respect to prove your worthiness. This world is yours, kiddo. We’re just the cleanup crew. I love you. Happy birthday.”

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

When Daisy was born, Wilde shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

Daisy has also starred on her mom’s Instagram page wearing a top that reads, “And though she be but little, she is fierce.”

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Wilde has been vocal about raising her children as feminists. In an interview with Yahoo Beauty before she gave birth to Daisy, the actress said she wanted to teach her kids to value people “for what’s within them.”