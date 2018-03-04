Olympian Adam Rippon knows how to ensure all eyes are on him.

The 28-year-old figure skater showed up to the 2018 Oscars red carpet in an S&M-inspired tuxedo from Moschino with a leather harness.

He completed his look with a bow tie and black loafers, essentially stealing the show before the show even started.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Figure skater Adam Rippon at the Oscars.

“Dressed to impress in @moschino,” the bronze medalist wrote on Instagram a few days before the ceremony. “Getting ready for the Oscars with @accessonline! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind @itsjeremyscott 🙆🏼‍♂️

Rippon attended the 90th Academy Awards ceremony with his friend and fellow figure skater Mirai Nagasu who wowed in a gorgeous gown from Tadashi Shoji.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait to walk the red carpet with Mirai. We are just going to have a blast,” Rippon told Access Online on Thursday. Nagasu said she can “totally handle a whole night with Adam.”

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Nagasu carried her bronze medal in her clutch, and even pulled it out on the red carpet.

People loved Nagasu’s medal moment, but even more were obsessed with Rippon’s harness.

Tyra Banks called the look “Hoe, but make it fashion” on Twitter:

Adam Rippon is wearing a Jeremy Scott harness to the Oscars.



Somewhere in heaven, Oscar Wilde, Harvey Milk, James Baldwin, and Michelangelo just shared a margarita. pic.twitter.com/4hoDyP3sgd — Chris Rovzar (@Rovzar) March 4, 2018

The political importance of @Adaripp is that he never gives anyone the safety of just enjoying his beauty or artistry without being reminded he has sex with men in the butt. Bitch has rejected the situational closet, and he is a hero. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) March 4, 2018

People who don't like Adam Rippon are cops — them. (@them) March 4, 2018

A thousand times yes to Adam Rippon's edgy-yet-elegant Thomas Barrow from Downton Abbey finally came out Oscars look tonight. pic.twitter.com/bFxN6anrHp — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 4, 2018

Fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn also attended the award show, wearing a look that appeared to be inspired by Lady Gaga’s goth Grammys moment.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Lindsey Vonn on the Oscars red carpet.