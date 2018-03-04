STYLE & BEAUTY
Olympian Adam Rippon's Oscar Tux And Harness Are Gold Medal-Worthy

This. Is. Everything.
Olympian Adam Rippon knows how to ensure all eyes are on him. 

The 28-year-old figure skater showed up to the 2018 Oscars red carpet in an S&M-inspired tuxedo from Moschino with a leather harness.

He completed his look with a bow tie and black loafers, essentially stealing the show before the show even started. 

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Figure skater Adam Rippon at the Oscars.

“Dressed to impress in @moschino,” the bronze medalist wrote on Instagram a few days before the ceremony. “Getting ready for the Oscars with @accessonline! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind @itsjeremyscott 🙆🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

Rippon attended the 90th Academy Awards ceremony with his friend and fellow figure skater Mirai Nagasu who wowed in a gorgeous gown from Tadashi Shoji. 

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait to walk the red carpet with Mirai. We are just going to have a blast,” Rippon told Access Online on Thursday. Nagasu said she can “totally handle a whole night with Adam.” 

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Nagasu carried her bronze medal in her clutch, and even pulled it out on the red carpet. 

People loved Nagasu’s medal moment, but even more were obsessed with Rippon’s harness.

Tyra Banks called the look “Hoe, but make it fashion” on Twitter: 

Fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn also attended the award show, wearing a look that appeared to be inspired by Lady Gaga’s goth Grammys moment. 

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn on the Oscars red carpet.

More Olympians on every red carpet, please. 

