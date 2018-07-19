Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten Dies After Being Stabbed In Kazakhstan

Olympic figure skater Denis Ten died Thursday after reportedly being attacked in Almaty, Kazakhstan, by two men attempting a car robbery.

According to multiple reports, the 25-year-old Kazakh native was knifed during an altercation with the men, who had been trying to remove the mirrors from his car.

Ten, who won the Olympic bronze medal in men’s figure skating four years ago, was taken to an area hospital after a passerby found him unconscious on the street. He died hours later.

Kazakh police have opened a murder investigation.

Kazakhstan’s Sports and Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly called Ten’s death an “irreparable loss” for the country.

“Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride,” Mukhamediuly said, according to the Kazakh news agency Kazinform. “This is an unthinkable tragedy.”

Echoing those sentiments was International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who said in a statement, “Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

“Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.” -IOC President Thomas Bach pic.twitter.com/YIZhBHy6Fi — Olympics (@Olympics) July 19, 2018

Fellow Olympic skaters Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir, as well as the International Skating Union, also shared their sorrow and condolences on Twitter.

My skating friend, @Tenis_Den, passed away today. He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people. Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) July 19, 2018

Completely devastated by the passing of Denis Ten. He was as bright and kind as he was talented. This is such an incredible loss and tragedy. My heart is with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/pXGB2OdvYg — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) July 19, 2018

The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/1w7Isb9HJC — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) July 19, 2018

Born to Korean parents in Almaty, Ten moved to Moscow at age 10 to pursue skating. Eventually, he relocated to the U.S. to work with California-based coach Frank Carroll.

Ten scored a silver medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in 2013, followed by the bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.