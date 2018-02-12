For the best athletes in the world, there’s a moment in the journey where it’s do or die, where they either rise to greatness and become legendary, or fall forever into oblivion.

South Korean figure skater Alex Kang-chan Kam experienced that moment Sunday. No, it wasn’t on the ice, but rather on camera. During NBC’s broadcast of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the camera fell on Kam, donning some quirky sunglasses made to look like the iconic Olympic rings.

Kam leaned into the camera like a man who’d been training for this moment his whole life and, without missing a beat, removed those sunglasses to reveal a second pair of sunglasses.

The move went without a hitch, without a doubt earning Kam a 10/10 from the judges ― as well as the praise of the entire internet.

I'M IN TEARS THAT WAS SO SMOOTH https://t.co/mb06BCNgiJ — rip jonghyun star in the sky (@MarsNBeyond) February 12, 2018

This is everything. I want nothing else than to live forever in this moment — Spencer Becker-Kahn (@SpencerTHughes) February 12, 2018

Cooler than the other side of the pillow. — The Borax (@ispeakforno1) February 12, 2018

The 22-year-old competes in the paired skating competition with partner Kim Kyu-eun.

You’ve already won, Alex. You’ve already won.