Olympic Skier Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Drowns

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, volleyball player Morgan Beck, are mourning the death of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, who drowned in a Southern California neighbor’s swimming pool, People magazine said.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The Miller family was visiting a neighbor’s home in Orange County, California, on Saturday, ESPN.com said. About 6:30 p.m. paramedics were called after Emeline was found in the swimming pool.

Paramedics were unable to revive the toddler and she was taken to the emergency room of an Orange County hospital, ESPN.com said. She was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Emeline was the youngest child of Miller and Beck, 31, who is pregnant. They also have a 3-year-old son named Nash. In addition, Miller, 40, has two children from previous relationships: a 10-year-old daughter, Neesyn, and a 5-year-old son, Samuel.

Miller is the most decorated male U.S. skier, ESPN.com said. He has six Olympic medals, including a gold from the 2010 Vancouver Games in the super-combined event.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”