Olympic Swimmer Says Former USA Swimming Coach Sexually Abused Her For Years

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says former U.S. Olympic swimming coach Sean Hutchison began sexually abusing her when she was 16.

Kukors, now 28, said in a statement late Wednesday night that Hutchison began “grooming” her when she was 13 years old after he became her coach at King Aquatic swimming club in Seattle.

“I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough,” Kukors said in a statement. “I was able to leave a horrible monster and build a life I could have never imagined for myself. But in time, I’ve realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten.”

Kukors is the 2009 world champion in the 200-meter individual medley and placed fifth in the 200-meter individual medley in the 2012 Summer Olympics. Hutchison was an assistant USA Swimming Olympic coach in 2008, but resigned from the position in 2010 amid rumors that he was having a sexual relationship with one of his swimmers. He still coaches swimmers in Seattle and is still listed as the owner of King Aquatic.

The former swimmer said she only recently realized Hutchison abused her. Delayed reporting is somewhat common for victims of child sexual abuse.

She said she’s coming forward now for “the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person.”

“That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse,” she continued. “That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize its tragic consequences before it’s too late.”

MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images Kukors celebrating with teammates Dana Vollmer, Lacey Nymeyer and Allison Schmitt after winning their silver medal on the women's 4x200-meter freestyle final on July 30, 2009, at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Rome.

Seattle’s Homeland Security Investigations division searched Hutchison’s Seattle apartment on Tuesday and recovered electronics that could contain evidence, SeattlePI reports. Hutchison, 46, allegedly took naked photos of Kukors without her consent when she was 17.

“He took hundreds or thousands of sexually explicit photographs of her,” a Homeland Security investigator told the SeattlePI, recalling Kurkors statement to the organization.

HuffPost reached out to Hutchison, USA Swimming and King Aquatic swim club for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Hutchison had not been arrested or charged as of Thursday morning.

Kukors’ allegations come on the heels of hundreds of accusations of child sexual abuse against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar has been accused of serial sexual abuse by over 265 women and girls and was sentenced to two concurrent sentences of 40-175 and 40-125 years in prison.

Dozens of elite swimming coaches have been accused of sexually abusing their athletes over the years. A recent bill passed in Congress hopes to protect young athletes from predators like Nassar in amateur sports including swimming and gymnastics.

Kurkors’ attorney Robert Allard said USA Swimming found out about Hutchison’s abuse of Kurkors in 2010 and did nothing to stop it.

“If this organization had immediately reported what it knew to authorities, Hutchison likely would have been stopped, Ariana would have been spared years of abuse, and countless other young girls would have been protected from this sexual predator,” Allard said.

Kukors’ other attorney, Ray Mendoza, added that it’s “imperative” that institutions like USA Swimming prioritize protecting their athletes not their reputation.