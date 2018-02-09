5 Shows And Movies On Netflix To Watch Before The Olympics

The opening ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics takes place Feb. 9. Although ratings for the Olympics continue to trend downward, there’s still a decent chance that you’re at least a bit excited about the return of this international spectacle. And if you’re a lot excited... Netflix has some great Olympics-related shows and movies you can stream right now.
Whether you’re looking for a primer on the American athletes competing in the 2018 games, documentaries focusing on the behind-the-scenes storylines or simply a crowd pleaser for your Olympics viewing party, Netflix seems to have you covered.
Below is our list of Netflix’s top five Olympics-related movies and series.
This series offers a look at a few of the best American athletes competing in this year's Olympics.
As this is more of a straightforward news show, there doesn't seem to be an official trailer. But basically this is the most relevant thing you can watch on Netflix for the 2018 Olympics.
A comprehensive dive into Russia's history of doping their Olympic athletes. Streamline has recommended this documentary multiples times in the past.
It also earned a 2018 Oscar nomination for Documentary Feature.
This isn't a winter sport, but this documentary shows the immense sacrifices young athletes with Olympic dreams have to make.
From this list, "Top Spin" is the most enlightening on what it's like to become an Olympic athlete for the majority of competitors. Most don't become well-paid stars, but still have to train like one.
Nostalgic for Olympic triumphs of the past? This Usain Bolt documentary will remind you what it's like to watch athletic greatness.
Unlike with the athletes featured in "Top Spin," Usain Bolt is definitely a star. So this is a look at what it means to become one of the most celebrated athletes in the world.
Although it's based on real events, this is also the only fictional movie on the list. But if you're just looking for something fun, this is probably the best choice.
