Omarosa Might Have 'As Many As 200' Tapes, NY Times Reports

Omarosa Manigault Newman may have an archive of up to 200 secretly recorded audio files from her time working in the White House, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The former aide to President Donald Trump has released several such recordings over the past week, which have reportedly left officials in the administration “rattled,” according to the Times. Manigault Newman on Thursday released the latest tape, which she said included a discussion in which the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, offered her a $15,000-a-month job with the 2020 Trump re-election campaign.

The clip was played on MSNBC, and Manigault Newman later suggested that the offer came after she was fired in December as an effort to buy her silence.

“It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out,” Lara Trump says in the recording. “Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to...” She later says that things would need to stay “positive.”

Manigault Newman, in the midst of a press tour to promote her book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, says she did not accept the offer, which included a provision that she sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Other tapes released in recent days include audio of her being fired by White House chief of staff John Kelly and one of the president speaking to her after her dismissal. The Trump campaign has taken legal action against Manigault Newman over her release of the clips.

The president has lobbed several attacks at his former aide during her media tour, including a widely criticized Twitter message in which he calling her “that dog.”

Lara Trump said in a statement Thursday that she was “shocked and saddened” by what she called a “betrayal.”